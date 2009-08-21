China's Taobao On A Tear: Now 1.4% Of China's Retail Sales

With no shortage of products to sell, Chinese merchants appear to be flocking to Taobao, the Chinese consumer-based online retail marketplace owned by Alibaba, China’s answer to eBay. According to information released by the company today, gross sales volume increased 97% during the first half of the year to $11.8 billion.



Citing information from the Chinese Bureau of Statistics, the company said its sales now represent 1.4% of China’s retail sales, both online and offline. As a point of reference, we estimate eBay’s US sales volume accounts for less than 1% of total US retail sales.

The weak Chinese economy caused spending-per-order to drop on the site, but the growing popularity of the service in China made up the difference. Overall orders grew 184% during the first half 2009, with household goods topping the list of products sold.

Chinese merchants, both professional and independent are embracing the Taobao model, which enables anyone to create a store to sell whatever goods they wish. According to reports the site claims 120 million registered users and 300 million product listings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.