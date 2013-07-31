There Are Far Too Many People In This Chinese Swimming Pool

Fresh from showing you the unbelievable hell of the commute from one Chinese subway stop, Beijing Cream has posted another video featuring thousands of poor people crushed together — this time in a swimming pool.



The video below was first posted to Youku a couple of weeks ago, and in that time has garnered over 850,000 views. (Warning: you have to watch till the end to see the wave machine start. The tension is unbearable).



The pool in question is a saltwater facility known as “China’s Dead Sea” and located in Daying county, Sichuan province. According to Xinhua news agency, more than 15,000 tourists swam in the pool on a recent Sunday, and the pool has seen over a million visitors in a summer season before.

Here’s a photograph of the pool from July 27:

