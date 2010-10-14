China's Forex Reserves Hit An All-Time High

As the dollar plummets in value, China’s massive currency reserves have hit an all-time high.



China’s forex reserves rose $194 billion in Q3 to a record level of $2.65 trillion U.S. dollars according to China Daily.

Total reserves rose 16.5% year over year, and the higher they go, the more intense the pressure for a yuan revaluation will be.

Meanwhile, the dollar index (The dollar valued against a basket of currencies, ‘DXY’ on Bloomberg) is at 76.3, down from over 88 in June.

The dollar has thus lost 13% of its value since, which equates to some pretty hefty losses for China’s dollar holdings which comprise the largest share of its total forex reserves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.