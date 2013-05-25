Disturbing Photos Of China's Coal Mines, Where Thousands Of People Die Every Year

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. Coal has contributed to China’s pollution problem. And the coal mines are said to be the deadliest in the world, killing thousands of miners a year.
To combat the recent slump in coal prices, the coal industry is said to have asked the government to restrict coal imports to China through quality control. Some argue that the slump is being driven not by oversupply, but because of a lack of demand.
But with China continuing to industrialize at a rapid pace, the importance of coal is unlikely to diminish in the coming years.
Coal is also a big contributor to China's pollution problem. President Xi Jinping has promised to do more to lower pollution and save the environment.
The coal factories are a hazard to locals. Here, a villager is seen herding his sheep near stockpiles of worthless rock at coal-factory.
The country is considering enforcing higher quality grades for imported coal which is expected to lower pollution and help bolster coal prices.
