China's Blow Out Exports Were Thanks To Surging American Demand

Chinese exports blew away expectations last week, rising 48.5% year over year. The data was leaked ahead of time, and before the official data was released we suggested that this export outperformance meant that European demand was holding up despite all the gloom and that there must have been surprising strength from exports to either North America. or Asia.



“for Chinese exports to beat expectations as reported, European demand must have remained at least decent, which is surprising… we’ll bet Chinese export outperformance came from either Asia or North America surprising analysts big-time.”

Well, now we have the breakdown and it turns out that:

A) Exports to Europe did hold up, despite a weakening euro and deteriorating sentiment in the Eurozone.

B) Exports to Asia remained very strong, but weren’t the major driver of outperformance.

C) Exports to the United States saw a huge increase in year-over-year growth and were the prime driver of last weeks’ surprising export number. As shown below, Exports to the United States rose 44.3% year over year, after rising at a far lower growth rate of 19.1% in April.

Goldman Sachs:

Partially released exports by destination data shows exports growth to the US was up by more than total exports and vice versa for Asian economies. Despite all the noises about the crisis in the Euroland economy and the depreciation of the EUR against the CNY, exports to Europe moved largely in line with overall exports (see Exhibit 2).

Goldman expects export growth to slow, but given how strong they’ve been this makes sense, especially as the year over year comparisons become more challenging.

Having said that, trade data, especially exports data, tend to be highly volatile at the start of the year. We do not expect exports growth to remain as robust as it was in May and believe growth is likely to normalize from June onwards. We believe it is probably better to look at the smoothed sequential growth as a gauge of underlying growth momentum which has been clearly trending down from exceedingly high levels in late-2009 on both nominal and real terms (see Exhibits 5 and 6). We believe this is a main driver of slower activity growth since 1Q2010 (the other is slower FAI growth).

Nevertheless, this makes it more likely we’re in for decent May personal consumption data from the U.S. given that U.S. demand from China was particularly strong. This U.S. data will come out around the end of June.

(Via Goldman Sachs, China: May exports growth, Yu Song, 10 June 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.