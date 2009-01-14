China's Billionaire Training Schools

Want to be a Chinese billionaire? Well, assuming you’re Chinese—sort of a necessary pre-requisite—graduating from one of the following Far East schools could help you become absurdly wealthy.



The Asian Pacific Post: The China University Alumni Association has released a list of universities where the richest Chinese graduated.

Peking University topped the list with 35 billionaire alumni…

Zhejiang University in the eastern Zhejiang Province and Tsinghua University in Beijing ranked second and third, with 23 and 22 billionaire alumni respectively…

Those from Peking University include Li Ning [pictured above], China’s “gymnastics prince” who lit this year’s Beijing Olympic torch and heads a sporting goods company named after him, Wang Zhidong, founder of news portal Sina.com, and many others.

But many of China’s billionaires have taken the Bill Gates path to wealth: they didn’t graduate from college. Of the 1,500 billionaires studied, only 30 per cent were university graduates.

