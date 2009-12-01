China's Big Four Banks Slash Lending In November

China’s efforts to cool its banks may be working:



CCTV: China’s big four state-owned commercial banks have reduced new loans in November. This comes after October’s new lending dropped to the lowest level of the year.

The big four represent more than three quarters of the total assets, and 80 per cent of the total savings and lendings of China’s entire banking system.

