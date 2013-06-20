This Photo Of 'Anti-Pervert' Hairy Leg Stockings From China Is Going Viral

Early this week, a confusing picture of what appears to be a woman wearing “hairy leg” stockings went viral.



It was first posted on China’s micro-blogging service Sina Weibo before being picked up by ChinaSMACK, and then shared by major media outlets around the world.

The translated caption of the picture reads: “Super sexy, summertime anti-pervert full-leg-of-hair stockings, essential for all young girls going out.”

The supposed stockings are covered with thick, 3D black hair, and appear to stop at the wearer’s ankles. The insinuated goal is that men would be too repulsed to hit on or molest a girl wearing faux-hairy legs.

It’s worth noting, however, that this picture is the only one of its kind and that searches for companies who make leggings or tights that look like hairy legs has proved futile.

For all we know, this could just be a really good Photoshop job, or a picture of someone’s actual hairy legs.

See for yourself below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.