Here Are Some Photos Of China's Record-Breaking Algae Bloom

Massive, recording breaking blooms of the algae Enteromorpha prolifera have been washing up on China’s beaches in Shandong province, near Qingdao.
The bloom is the size of Connecticut and officials have already removed 19,800 tons of algae from beaches. This is the largest bloom since 2008, which covered 5,000 square miles. That year, the algae cost $30 million to clean up and according to a 2011 report, cost about $100 million in damages to fisheries in the area, since the algae soaks up oxygen in the water, choking off other marine organisms.
The blooms first started in 2007, and researchers aren’t sure if they are cause by pollution or by changes to seaweed farming practices to the south of Qingdao.
The city has a population of more than 8 million, and tourists flock to the coasts during the summer months.
This year's algae bloom is record-settingly huge, double previous records, according to the State Oceanic Administration.
Scientists think pollution and increased seaweed farming in the province just south of Shandong may be to blame for this year's massive outbreak.
This is could be due to increased agriculture and city waste water running into the oceans as the area is built up
: Nori farms to the south of the beach grow porphyra seaweed in large rafts in the open ocean. These rafts attract algae, which get cleaned off each spring into the Yellow Sea.
Researchers think this algae may feed off nutrients and warm temperatures in the ocean, causing the bloom.
Seaweed has long been farmed in the area, but the rafts were first sent far offshore starting in 2006.
If the seaweed farmers change the way they dispose of the algae that grows on their rafts, it might help curtail the blooms.
Both factors probably work together to increase the algae growth, which has been a headache for local officials.
