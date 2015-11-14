China's air pollution is so bad it caused a 48-car pile-up

China’s smog problem is back, and worse than ever. The start of winter heating season might be to blame, meaning it could get worse.

In the northern city of Shenyang, pollution levels were 56 times the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit, possibly the highest pollution reading in China since the US consulate started keeping records in 2013, according to the Telegraph.

Poor visibility caused by the smog led to a 48-car pile-up in Ordos City, and visibility was reduced to 30 feet in Shandong.

Air pollution leads to 4,000 deaths per day in China, according to a University of California-Berkeley study.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

