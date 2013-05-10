An Eerie Tour Of The Abandoned Chinese Amusement Park That's Finally Being Torn Down

Much has been made of Chinese ghost towns.



Amid these ghost towns, one of the more remarkable stories has been that of China’s ‘Wonderland’. This was a Disneyland styled amusement park that was being developed just outside of Beijing years ago. At time it was being touted as the largest amusement park in all of Asia.

Construction was abandoned in 1988 after a dispute over land prices. Workers have now however begun to demolish the abandoned buildings.

Local media suggest that the space will eventually make way for a shopping centre.

We drew on photos from Reuters’ David grey to give you a tour of the abandoned project that has seen farmers return to the land. We also drew on a video posted at io9 for the photo tour.

