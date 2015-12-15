China's abandoned Wonderland park will send chills down your spine

“Wonderland” is an abandoned amusement park 20 miles outside of Beijing.

At 120 acres, it was designed to be the largest park of its kind in Asia — until financial issues stopped its construction in 1998. Construction resumed in 2008, only to fail again.

Now, the park sits abandoned, except for local farmers, who use the park’s land to grow crops, and “parking attendants” who tend to curious onlookers.

The site features several half-finished structures inside its medieval-themed walls — most notably a grotesque, skeletal version of Cinderella’s castle.

But beyond farmers and the occasional tourist, there is only an ominous silence at Wonderland.

Special thanks to Menilmonde for their stunning footage. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

