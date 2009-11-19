China's 14 Dominoes Of Destruction

China has delivered the world’s most spectacular economic growth story in history.

Whatever your political beliefs, the Chinese have lifted millions out of poverty, more than any aid organisation in such a short period of time. China also remains a fascinating nation with one of the richest cultural heritages in the world.

Yet the government has massively distorted the nation’s economic system over the last few decades, leading to fourteen dangerous Chinese excesses, each of which is only sustainable by inflating the others!

Watch how each domino falls into the next one.

Watch Out For China’s Fourteen Dominoes of Destruction >>>



[slide

permalink=”1-too-much-government-stimulus-has-led-to-1″

title=”1. Too much government stimulus has led to…”

content=”Chinese government policy is heavily focused on stimulating economic growth.

Yet it is biased towards export stimulus in particular, most notably via its peg of the yuan to the U.S. dollar.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03e39b0000000000c02b11/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-too-much-export-reliance-which-generated-2″

title=”2. Too much export reliance, which generated…”

China's economy remains heavily dependent on other nations buying its low-cost products.

If export stimulus falls, exports would collapse.

If export stimulus falls, exports would collapse.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03c31200000000003464e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-too-many-dollars-and-3″

title=”3. Too many dollars and…”

content=”China is awash in U.S. dollars and is forced to park as much as it can into U.S. government debt.

If exports collapse, export income and the inflow of dollars would plummet. This would shock an economic system accustomed to abundance.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc739d00000000002823bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-too-much-liquidity-this-transformed-into-4″

title=”4. Too much liquidity. This transformed into…”

content=”There is far too much liquidity in China.

A shock to the financial system would violently choke off liquidity and the availability of credit.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03bfd60000000000ce52c4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-too-much-bank-lending-fueling-5″

title=”5. Too much bank lending, fueling…”

content=”Chinese banks have lent vast amounts of money far too easily, with insufficient attention to credit risk. This is especially the case for bank lending directed by government.

A liquidity contraction would turn banks’ rampant lending into rampant bad loans and financial failure.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b031879000000000033f70a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-too-much-manufacturing-capacity-and-coddling-6″

title=”6. Too much manufacturing capacity, and coddling…”

content=”China is producing far too much of too many things. Manufacturing capacity has been built in advance of high demand growth expectations.

A slowing economy and tightening liquidity would expose a glut of manufacturing capacity, too large in relation to actual product demand.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03bdff00000000008a348d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-too-many-inefficient-companies-yet-these-businesses-are-needed-to-absorb-chinas-7″

title=”7. Too many inefficient companies. Yet these businesses are needed to absorb China’s…”

content=”Chinese government policy is heavily focused on stimulating economic growth.

Yet it is biased towards export stimulus in particular, most notably via its peg of the yuan to the U.S. dolllar.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03c13700000000000eeb50/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-too-many-migrant-job-seekers-who-are-filled-with-8″

title=”8. Too many migrant job seekers, who are filled with…”

content=”Hundreds of millions of Chinese are migrating to cities in search of work.

Bankrupt businesses would destroy their hopes of employment.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0316d80000000000ee4678/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-too-high-expectations-as-a-result-of-9″

title=”9. Too high expectations as a result of…”

content=”The Chinese have witnessed the most spectacular economic growth story in history, and have very high expectations for the prosperity which their government should deliver.

Economic hardship would severely undercut the working class’s support for the Chinese political system.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b7eb2080000000000842545/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”10-too-rapid-economic-change-yet-this-growth-must-happen-to-avoid-10″

title=”10. Too rapid economic change. Yet this growth must happen to avoid…”

content=”The success of China’s economic system right now is predicated on rapid economic growth.

Maintaining rapid growth becomes increasingly difficult as an economy becomes larger. Thus the risk of a sudden slow down increases by the day and an eventual slow down is inevitable.

This will either hit, or be hit by, most of the other dominoes in this series.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03c237000000000031bdbf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”11-too-many-elderly-poor-in-the-future-and-11″

title=”11. Too many elderly poor in the future, and…”

content=”China’s ‘One Child’ policy has created a demographic disaster similar to Japan. By 2050, the Chinese population will have far too many elderly being supported by too few young.

Japan has the wealth per capita to manage this issue. If China can’t become a fully developed nation with a high GDP per capita before this demographic time bomb explodes, it could be an economic nightmare.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03ba8900000000006b94f2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”12-too-much-public-distrust-caused-by-12″

title=”12. Too much public distrust. Caused by…”

content=”There is substantial distrust of information and authority.

People can easily make very bad decisions or become outraged when rumour and uncertainty rules the day.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b032a460000000000870db5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”13-too-many-restrictions-of-information-and-power-all-of-which-has-fomented-13″

title=”13. Too many restrictions of information and power. All of which has fomented…”

content=”There are too many restrictions of information exchange and political power.

When people aren’t provided a political avenue for effecting changes important to their lives, they resort to other means such as physical violence.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b0326a8000000000009e4dc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”14-too-much-social-tension-all-kept-under-control-by-too-much-economic-growth-and-stimulus-thus-there-are-14″

title=”14. Too much social tension. All kept under control by too much economic growth and stimulus! Thus there are…”

Clashes can happen.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03e61d00000000009672cb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”too-many-ways-this-can-go-wrong-15″

title=”Too many ways this can go wrong.”

content=”The Chinese have witnessed the most spectacular economic growth story in history, and have very high expectations for the prosperity which their government should deliver.

Economic hardship would severely undercut the working class’s support for the Chinese political system.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b03e0f40000000000aacc63/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

