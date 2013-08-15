China Zoo Under Fire For Disguising Dog As Lion

AFP A Tibetan mastiff dog is displayed for sale at a mastiff show in Baoding, Hebei province on March 9, 2013. A Chinese zoo’s supposed ‘African lion’ was exposed as a fraud when the substitute, a Tibetan mastiff, started barking.

A Chinese zoo’s supposed “African lion” was exposed as a fraud when the dog used as a substitute started barking.

The zoo in the People’s Park of Luohe, in the central province of Henan, replaced exotic exhibits with common species, according to the state-run Beijing Youth Daily.

It quoted a customer surnamed Liu who wanted to show her son the different sounds animals made — but he pointed out that the animal in the cage labelled “African lion” was barking.

The beast was in fact a Tibetan mastiff — a large and long-haired breed of dog.

“The zoo is absolutely cheating us,” the paper quoted Liu, who was charged 15 yuan ($US2.45) for the ticket, as saying. “They are trying to disguise the dogs as lions.”

Three other species housed incorrectly included two coypu rodents in a snake’s cage, a white fox in a leopard’s den, and another dog in a wolf pen.

The chief of the park’s animal department, Liu Suya, told the paper that while it does have a lion, it had been taken to a breeding facility and the dog — which belonged to an employee — had been temporarily housed in the zoo over safety concerns.

Users of China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo service mocked the zoo.

“This is not funny at all. It’s sad for both the zoo and the animals,” said one.

“They should at least use a husky to pretend to be a wolf,” said another.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.