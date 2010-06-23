21 Winners And Losers From The Chinese Yuan Revaluation

After years of taking complaints, China has announced that it will revalue the yuan, responding to U.S. government overtures and the current strength of its economy.
Global markets initially rallied on the news in knee-jerk fashion, only to ease back afterward. Regardless of the market’s near-term action, there will be real winners and losers from upward yuan revaluation in the long run.
Here 20-two we see, feel free to suggest others in the comments.
Chinese gamblers will feel richer vs. the world as a result of a stronger yuan.
All those dollar-based U.S. treasury bets they hold will be worth less in yuan terms.
China's effective buying power has been increased relative to dollar-based global commodity prices. That's great news for nations that feed Chinese commodity demand, such as Australia.
Chinese domestic commodity producers yuan-based costs will rise relative to the commodities they sell into dollar-based global commodity market.
Since U.S. goods are now cheaper in yuan value in China, U.S. exporters should benefit from being priced more competitively.
The more the yuan appreciates, harder the low cost game will get for Chinese manufacturers.
Dirt cheap Chinese products Americans have enjoyed for years will start to be less cheap.
China's nouveau rich will be richer relative to the expensive international luxury goods pitched to them.
Apple, which manufacturers many of its products in China, could see its costs rise a result of the yuan change.
The nouveau rich love to travel too, and international destinations won't be quite as expensive.
The embattled manufacturing company will also see its costs rise as it needs to pay more to labour in China relative to the price of its international OEM products built for companies like Apple.
European-made products will now be more competitive vs. the yuan.
Products made in Mexico will become more competitive vs. Chinese ones in the American market as a result of a stronger yuan.
U.S. retailers like Wal Mart have benefited greatly from low-priced China-based suppliers.
Vietnam and Indonesia, which have always been seen as China alternatives, will benefit from an improvement in cost competitiveness vs. China.
Oil, priced in dollars on the global market and already subsidized in China, will be even cheaper for Chinese.
It just got far more difficult for America to attack China over the yuan, for the meantime at least.
Obama can claim it as a political win and will take less heat over the yuan-dollar issue
China set the tone for this week's Toronto G20, moving the attention away from the yuan issue to the problem of American austerity.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.