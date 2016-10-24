China just showcased the world's most human-like robots

The world’s most human-like robots have been unveiled in China and the resemblance is uncanny.

They were developed by China’s University of Science and Technology and were showcased at the World Robot Conference in Beijing.

One of the robots, called Jiajia, can talk with you, recognise faces, identify the gender and age of people, and detect your facial expressions.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

