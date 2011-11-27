It's Not Just Education—China Is Also Beating Us By Breaking A Ton Of Bizarre Records

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Chinese are determined to outperform, out-earn, and even outgrow the rest of the world.Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the Guinness World Records to see the dizzying heights of accomplishment the Chinese have reached.
China ranks at No. 7 on the Guinness’ list of most records broken, having achieved 100 titles, China Daily reports.
“We’ve seen a very big increase. China is very fast becoming one of the major world record breaking markets in the world,” Rowan Simons, president of Guinness World Records, Greater China, told China Daily.
The first Chinese edition of the world records book was published in 2000. Since then, the number of Chinese record holders has quadrupled.
Today, the records held by the third-largest country in the world include the tallest living woman, the woman with the longest hair, and the most needles inserted into the head.
Tallest woman living: Yao Defen was 7 feet, 7 inches tall when last documented. And she might be growing
Thinnest handmade Chinese noodle: Li Enhai's noodle measured 0.01 inches in diameter, and was created on April 1, 2010
Youngest person to win a pro beach volleyball title: Xue Chen was 17 years and 99 days old when she won the title on May 28, 2006
Youngest person to score 147 in a televised snooker match: Ding Junhui was 19 years and 288 days old when he broke the record on Jan. 14, 2007
Largest bottle of cooking oil: It measured 16 feet, 8 inches tall and was verified on Sept. 28, 2009
Tallest sand sculpture: The structure stood 73 feet, 7 inches tall and was achieved at the 12th Gotone China Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival on Sept. 29, 2010
Tallest flower arrangement/structure: A Chrysanthemum tower measuring 80 feet, 1 inch was created for the 9th China Chrysanthemum Exhibition on Nov. 23, 2007
Tallest Buddha: The Zhongyuan Buddha measures 418 feet, 76 inches and is located in Henan Province. It was measured Dec. 2, 2009
Tallest ice sculpture: The People's Government of Yichun City created the 53 foot, 2.58 inch sculpture on January 19, 2010
