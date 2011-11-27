It's Not Just Education—China Is Also Beating Us By Breaking A Ton Of Bizarre Records

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Chinese are determined to outperform, out-earn, and even outgrow the rest of the world.Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the Guinness World Records to see the dizzying heights of accomplishment the Chinese have reached.



China ranks at No. 7 on the Guinness’ list of most records broken, having achieved 100 titles, China Daily reports.

“We’ve seen a very big increase. China is very fast becoming one of the major world record breaking markets in the world,” Rowan Simons, president of Guinness World Records, Greater China, told China Daily.

The first Chinese edition of the world records book was published in 2000. Since then, the number of Chinese record holders has quadrupled.

Today, the records held by the third-largest country in the world include the tallest living woman, the woman with the longest hair, and the most needles inserted into the head.

