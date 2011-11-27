It's Not Just Education—China Is Also Beating Us By Breaking A Ton Of Bizarre Records

Abby Rogers
chinese students

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Chinese are determined to outperform, out-earn, and even outgrow the rest of the world.Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the Guinness World Records to see the dizzying heights of accomplishment the Chinese have reached.

China ranks at No. 7 on the Guinness’ list of most records broken, having achieved 100 titles, China Daily reports

“We’ve seen a very big increase. China is very fast becoming one of the major world record breaking markets in the world,” Rowan Simons, president of Guinness World Records, Greater China, told China Daily.

The first Chinese edition of the world records book was published in 2000. Since then, the number of Chinese record holders has quadrupled.

Today, the records held by the third-largest country in the world include the tallest living woman, the woman with the longest hair, and the most needles inserted into the head.

Most needs inserted into head: Wei Shengchu inserted 2,009 needles into his head on April 11, 2009

Source: Guinness World Records

Longest hair (female): Xie Quiping's hair measured 18 feet, 5.54 inches long on May 8, 2004

Source: Guinness World Records

Most bowls broken with one finger in one minute: Fan Weipeng broke 102 bowls on April 11, 2009

Source: Guinness World Records

Longest distance driving on glass bottles: Li Guiwen drove 197 feet, 5.68 inches on July 11, 2010

Source: Guinness World Records

Tallest woman living: Yao Defen was 7 feet, 7 inches tall when last documented. And she might be growing

Source: Guinness World Records

Longest duration balancing on four fingers: Wang Weibao balanced for 19.23 seconds on Nov. 9, 2008

Source: Guinness World Records

Thinnest handmade Chinese noodle: Li Enhai's noodle measured 0.01 inches in diameter, and was created on April 1, 2010

Sources: Guinness World Records

Youngest person to win a pro beach volleyball title: Xue Chen was 17 years and 99 days old when she won the title on May 28, 2006

Source: Guinness World Records

Youngest person to score 147 in a televised snooker match: Ding Junhui was 19 years and 288 days old when he broke the record on Jan. 14, 2007

Source: Guinness World Records

Largest bottle of cooking oil: It measured 16 feet, 8 inches tall and was verified on Sept. 28, 2009

Source: Guinness World Records

Tallest sand sculpture: The structure stood 73 feet, 7 inches tall and was achieved at the 12th Gotone China Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival on Sept. 29, 2010

Source: Guinness World Records

Tallest flower arrangement/structure: A Chrysanthemum tower measuring 80 feet, 1 inch was created for the 9th China Chrysanthemum Exhibition on Nov. 23, 2007

Source: Guinness World Records

Tallest Buddha: The Zhongyuan Buddha measures 418 feet, 76 inches and is located in Henan Province. It was measured Dec. 2, 2009

Source: Guinness World Records

Tallest ice sculpture: The People's Government of Yichun City created the 53 foot, 2.58 inch sculpture on January 19, 2010

Tallest column of dice: Hu Hairong created the 32-dice column on Dec. 18, 2010

It's not all about the records though

Check out how China feels about some famous car brands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.