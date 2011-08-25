NEW WIKILEAKS: China Scolds The US, Buys Russian Arms, Disses Guns N' Roses

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Of the more than 5,500 State Department cables released by Wikileaks in late August — most blandly refer to climate, diplomacy, censorship and the economy — but not all.Guns N’ Roses raised flags in the CCP with their rendition of Government of the People’s Republic of China and Falun Gong causing a country-wide ban of their new album Chinese Democracy.



Mentioning the ban in a 2008 cable a Chinese official said “many people do not like this music as it is too loud.”

Cables revealed that China also:

Defends itself against covering up reports of poor air quality during the 2008 Olympics by referring journalists to the state Meteorological Bureau.

Says the U.S. should “not be paranoid” about the alleged Chinese hacking. Saying Chinese technology is “so sophisticated that it scares the United States”.

Gets wildly irritated with any country that doesn’t actively oppose Taiwan independence and participates in Taiwan’s “splittist” behaviour.

Told the U.S. to quit supporting Tibet in any way and called Germany’s reception of the Dalai Lama a “gross interference.”

That they will continue to buy all the arms they want from Russia, but that they will be “mostly small” and “domestically manufactured”. Of course, most military purchases from Russia would be small compared to the Varyag aircraft carrier purchased by China that just completed its first successful sea-trials.

