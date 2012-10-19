19 Chinese White Collar Criminals Who Were Handed The Death Sentence

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

China is believed to execute about 4,000 people a year, according to human rights organisation Dui Hua. And a number of those executed are white collar criminals.Everyone from CEO’s of mining companies, small business owners, and political figures have been given a death sentence after being found guilty of fraud, corruption, or illegal fund raising.



Recently netizens have protested the death sentence and got a few overturned. China’s legal system is widely criticised because those with political clout are said to get off with lighter sentences.

What follows are some of the most notorious cases in which white collar criminals were given a death sentence or were executed. In some cases, the guilty were given a two-year reprieve i.e. if they committed no more crimes for two years and were on their best behaviour their sentence would be amended to life in prison.

Note: Figures on the death penalty are a state secret. The number of executions have declined since 2007 because of a reform that required death penalties to be reviewed by the Supreme People’s Court (SPC).

