The Wild Lives Of China's Young New Millionaires

Matthew Kassel
attached imageThis man knows how to flaunt his money.

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

In China, it’s estimated that there are close to a million millionaires and six hundred billionaires. Those numbers are going up, too: half the world’s billionaires will come from China within the decade.But how do they live? How do they spend their money? 

A documentary put out last year by ABC Australia called “The Ka-Ching Dynasty” offers an intriguing look into the decadent and enterprising world of China’s wealthiest people.

Whether it’s young 20-somethings snatching up sports cars or real estate moguls building hotels in a matter of weeks, they know how to spend it.

Ferraris. Maseratis. Lamborghinis. Outside the Beijing Sports Car Club, $600,000 vehicles casually pull up.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

To be a member of the club, you must own a Porsche 911, or another car with a higher flash status.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Inside the club, 20-somethings mingle in a palace-themed party.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Their parents are relatively young, too, however. The typical Chinese billionaire is a 51-year-old man who lives in Beijing, while your average millionaire is 41, and lives in Shanghai, according to the HuRun Report.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

The best way for Chinese upstarts to make money is in real estate.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

This tower-like hotel, which appears to have sprouted out of nothing in China's Hunan Province, was built in 14 days with pre-made steel frames.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

The hotel was built by Zhang Yue, a millionaire manufacturing tycoon. On his company's property sits a replica of a French chateau, designed by his wife.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

There's also a giant gold pyramid.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Source: Journeyman Pictures

At one particularly upscale Beijing Bar, there are drinks that cost the same as a week's salary for a factory worker.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Sales of private jets jumped five-fold from 2008 to 2011, according to Jean-Michel Jacob, senior vice president of Dassault. They typically sell for around $53 million.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Source: Journeyman Pictures

These women riding the odd toys that the manufacturer makes. He started out as a cab driver.

Source: Journeyman Pictures

Watch the entire documentary here:

Source: Journeyman Pictures

There's more to know.

Now find out 13 fascinating facts about China's millionaires >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.