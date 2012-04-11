The Wild Lives Of China's Young New Millionaires

This man knows how to flaunt his money.

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

In China, it’s estimated that there are close to a million millionaires and six hundred billionaires. Those numbers are going up, too: half the world’s billionaires will come from China within the decade.But how do they live? How do they spend their money?



A documentary put out last year by ABC Australia called “The Ka-Ching Dynasty” offers an intriguing look into the decadent and enterprising world of China’s wealthiest people.

Whether it’s young 20-somethings snatching up sports cars or real estate moguls building hotels in a matter of weeks, they know how to spend it.

