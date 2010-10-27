Weird: China Sharply Weakened Its Currency Tonight

Joe Weisenthal
china yuan money cash dollars

We don’t know if this is a glitch or a middle finger or what. It’s certainly odd.

ForexLive:

The talks at the G20 were supposedly productive and all about ending currency wars and then China sets the Yuan above 6.69 after a close yesterday just above 6.66.

Elsewhere on the currency front, the dollar continues to make progress against the yen after hitting all-time lows on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.