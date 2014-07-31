Shocking Photos Show Just How Polluted China's Water Has Become

REUTERS/Stringer A man looks at a contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province July 24, 2014.

If you woke up tomorrow and suddenly discovered that your local river hadturned blood redand that a awful, caustic smell had permeated your air, you would be pretty alarmed, right?

For residents of Wenzhou, China, and millions like them in China’s rapidly industrializing and growing cities and towns, it’s just par for the course.

Officials in Wenzhou are still trying to find the cause of the water and air pollution, but Yixiu Wu, who tracks water pollution issues for Greenpeace, told Voice of America, “I think the water pollution problem, it’s no longer a remote problem, only in the countryside,” he said. “It’s affecting everyone. Even people in the cities.”

The red river in Wenzhou is just one example of the water pollution that has been running rampant in China for years, some in very striking ways. A child swims in a polluted reservoir in Pingba, southwest China's Guizhou province September 2, 2006. With the rapid growth of China's modernization and infrastructure, the demand for water has grown, too. Until recently, there has not been proper governmental oversight when dealing with water resources. A child drinks water near a stream in Fuyuan county, Yunnan province March 20, 2009. Pollution of the water and air have short and far reaching effects. Here, we see dead fish in a lake in Wuhan. Fish, an important source of food for many, are also at risk. A worker cleans away dead fish at a lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province July 11, 2007. Environmentalist Ma Jun tells Voice of America, 'I think the next 20 years will be quite critical. The government needs to make efforts to reduce pollution to provide a safe and healthy environment for this generation.' A boy swims in the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011. Source China's economy is the second largest in the world, and it's getting larger. With that growth comes more factories, where a majority of the pollution comes from. The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that industrial business profits rose by 11.4% in the past half year. A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. Source With that increase in industrialisation comes both pollution in the form of runoff or contamination, but also in major accidents, such as large leaks or spills. Here, workers try to clean up after an oil spill in Dalian Port, Liaoning province. Fishermen clean up oil at an oil spill site near Dalian Port, Liaoning province July 27, 2010. In May of last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang 'declared war' on pollution. The government dedicated two trillion yuan specifically to water conservation in China. A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. It has been reported that of the water kept underground in China's cities, 90% is polluted. 70% of rivers and lakes are contaminated as well. A labourer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. Source Relaxed laws and business breaking the rules don't help either. Last year, 16,000 dead pigs were found floating in the Huangpu River near Shanghai, assumed dumped from farms upstream. Dead pigs float in a branch of Huangpu River in Pinghu, Zhejiang province, March 11, 2013. Source Polluted water has been linked to many communicable and dangerous diseases, many of them deadly or chronic. The outbreak of Avian flu may also be tied to the pollution. Polluted drinking water has been reported to be the cause of at least 14% of all digestive cancers in China. A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. Source In the end, pollution will hurt China's poor the most. The water isn't the only issue in China... 11 Stomach-Churning Photos Of Overcrowded Farms In China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.