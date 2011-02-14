China Wants To Set Up A Rival To The Panama Canal In America's Backyard

China is working with Colombia to build a rival to the Panama Canal, according to the FT.



The new “canal” would stretch from the Atlantic to Pacific Coast, and be a railroad, not a water route. It would cover 134 miles.

It’s unknown whether this new route would be faster or cheaper than the Panama Canal, but it would certainly provide China with a massive investment opportunity in an emerging market that is suddenly all the rage.

The FT speculates that part of the reason around the emergence of this “canal” is to push the U.S. to secure its free trade agreement with Colombia faster.

