China Wants Its Trade Deal To Include A Free Flow Of Chinese Workers Into Australia

Getty

In a sign that the Chinese are playing hardball on the trade agreement with Australia comes news this morning that it wants to be able to send in workers as well as goods under the deal.

The AFR reports this morning that China wants to be “allowed to import workers for projects funded by Chinese investors as part of the free-trade agreement.”

This is very much the “African model” of investment used by the Chinese state-owned enterprises and naturally it is being resisted by the Federal Government due the political implications at home.

Quoting a source, the AFR says:

They are pushing pretty hard on this sort of thing, especially on regional projects. They can be deployed quickly and bring in the skills they need. It’s one of the issues being discussed but we’re not going to open the ­floodgates.

You can read more here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.