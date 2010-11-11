It's Madness That There's A Question Of Whether The US Or China Is A Bigger Currency Manipulator

On CNBC they held a segment asking which country was the biggest currency manipulator: The US or China.
Here’s the answer: it’s China.
Yes, the expansionary Fed policy is dollar negative, but here’s a hint. CHINESE CURRENCY NEVER MOVES.
Oh, and of course, you can’t keep your currency fixed to a big-time money printer like the US unless you’re printing like crazy yourself.
Here’s a chart of CNYUSD.
