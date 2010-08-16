Oh Please, Chinese GDP Did Not Pass Japanese GDP*

Photo: Tom Booth via Flickr
Let’s just put some of today’s headlines about Japan’s GDP being surpassed by Chinese GDP in perspective.In the quarter, Japan had economic output of $1.28 trillion, or $10,085 per capital, based on a population of 127 million.
China?
It had economic output of $1.337 trillion for the quarter, but a population of about $1.3 billion, so per-capita output of… $1000, about a 1/10th as big.
Let us know when China passes Albania.
