Oh Please, Chinese GDP Did Not Pass Japanese GDP*

Photo: Tom Booth via Flickr

Let’s just put some of today’s headlines about Japan’s GDP being surpassed by Chinese GDP in perspective.In the quarter, Japan had economic output of $1.28 trillion, or $10,085 per capital, based on a population of 127 million.



China?

It had economic output of $1.337 trillion for the quarter, but a population of about $1.3 billion, so per-capita output of… $1000, about a 1/10th as big.

Let us know when China passes Albania.

