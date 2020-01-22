Everything we know about the mysterious, deadly Wuhan virus sweeping across China

Getty People wearing masks to take precautions against the virus (left) and medics at a Hospital where the deadly Wuhan virus is being treated.

A mysterious virus has killed six and infected around 300 people in China, and has spread to at least four other countries.

Experts say the virus can pass from human to human, and are fighting to understand it and stop it from spreading further.

China is dealing with the outbreak of a mysterious virus that has infected around 300 people and killed six, as well as travelling to other countries.

Authorities are fighting to stop it from spreading as millions travel for Chinese New Year, and scientists are trying to understand the virus, which has not been seen by humans before, and its effects.

The virus, called 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus – which is one that infects the nose, throat, or sinuses – and has pneumonia-like symptoms. Experts say it can be spread from human to human.

Here’s what we know:

A mysterious virus was first reported Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

Google Maps/Business Insider

The central Chinese city has a population of 11 million people.

Chinese authorities launched an investigation in the first week of January, amid fears that the virus could be like to SARS — a virus that swept China and killed more than 700 people on the planet between 2002 and 2003.

AHMAD YUSNI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD YUSNI/AFP via Getty Images A doctor checks equipment at a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) screening room at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia in 2003.

But authorities later ruled that the virus is not SARS, even as more cases emerged. They said the virus had not been transmitted between humans.

AFP via Getty Images Wuhan, China, in April 2018.

It brings pneumonia-like symptoms including fever and difficulty breathing.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images A passenger walks past a notice for passengers from Wuhan, China displayed near a quarantine station at Narita airport on January 17, 2020 in Narita, Japan.

Health officials believe the virus originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, and they initially said that they believed the virus could only spread from animals to humans.

Photo by Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, which was sealed off after being identified as the epicentre of a new virus.

But China confirmed on January 20 that the deadly virus can be transferred from person to person, and not just from animals to humans.

“Now we can say it is certain that it is a human-to-human transmission phenomenon,” Zhong Nanshan, the scientist the Chinese government appointed to lead the effort to battle the disease, said.

It was later identified as a coronavirus — which infects the nose, throat, and sinuses — referred to as the Wuhan virus, or 2019-nCoV.

STR/AFP via Getty Images Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 18, 2020.

Much remains unknown about it, as it is a strain that has not been seen by humans before.

Many corona viruses are not considered very serious, and can only really prove dangerous to people with weakened immune systems.

But some are considered deadly – like SARS.

As of January 21, the virus had killed six people,

Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images A man leaves a medical centre in Wuhan, China.

China confirmed that around 300 people had been infected in the country as of January 21.

Associated Press A vendor gives out copies of newspaper with a headlines of ‘Wuhan break out a new type of coronavirus, Hong Kong prevent SARS repeat’ at a street in Hong Kong on January 11 2020.

It said this included cases where the virus had spread to other parts of China, including Beijing, Guangdong province, Zhejiang province, Tianjin, and Shanghai.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images People wearing protective masks arrive at Beijing railway station to head home for the Lunar New Year on January 21, 2020.

Cases are also suspected in more regions of China.

State media reported that transport hubs in Wuhan have been set up with infrared thermometers to try and catch people that might have been infected — but this only started on January 14, potentially missing many people.

Reuters Passengers wearing masks at the waiting area for a train to Wuhan at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, on January 20, 2020.

The number infected could be higher than what authorities have identified.

Reuters Medical staff carry a box by the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, which houses patients with the Wuhan coronavirus, on January 10, 2020.

When China said that just 45 people had been infected, academics from Imperial College London suggested the true number of infected people was somewhere around 1,723.

If that ratio were still accurate on January 21, the true number of those infected would be more than 10,000.

And one case has been recorded in South Korea, one in Japan, one in Taiwan, and two in Thailand — all from people from Wuhan or who had recently visited.

Associated Press A health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong on January 4, 2020.

Other places, like Singapore, have reported suspected cases.

This map shows where cases have been confirmed, as of the morning of January 21.

Google Maps/Business Insider A map of the Chinese cities and other countries where cases of the virus have been confirmed. The orange circle shows Wuhan, China, where the virus was first recorded.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are screening passengers arriving at three US airports from Wuhan.

David McNew/Getty Images A woman arriving on an international flight to Los Angeles International Airport wears a mask on the first day of health screenings for coronavirus of travellers from Wuhan, China on January 18, 2020.

The airports are San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and New York’s JFK International Airport.

Authorities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo are taking similar measures.

It comes as the virus’ spread could get much worse as hundreds of millions prepare to travel for the huge, weeks-long Chinese New Year holiday — a time referred to as the “largest annual human migration in the world.”

Aly Song/Reuters Passengers waiting to board trains at Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in February 2018.

People will travel mostly by trains, planes, roads, and ferries, both domestically and internationally. The first day of the new year is on Saturday.

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that it will “step up our guard” and bring in new “control measures” in advance of the huge celebration.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images A health worker monitors a thermal scanner as passengers arrive at Narita airport on January 17, 2020 in Narita, Japan.

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday: “Our commission will step up our guard during the Spring Festival, pay close attention to the development and change of the epidemic, and direct the implementation of prevention and control measures.”

The commission said on Sunday that it believes the virus is “still preventable and controllable.”

STR/AFP via Getty Images Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where virus patients are being treated, in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 18, 2020.

The World Health Organisation is figuring out how it should respond.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images The World Health Organisation (WHO) assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in May 2008.

It said it will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to declare “a public health emergency of international concern,” and what recommendations to make. It has previously declared such an emergency for swine flu and Ebola.

But for now, it is not recommending any sort of lockdown or end of movement: “Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade.”

Reuters A man pushes his luggage as a child sits atop with a mask at the Beijing West Railway Station, ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, on January 20, 2020.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 20 that keeping people alive needed to be the “top priority” and the virus’ spread “should be resolutely contained.”

Sergei Chirikov/AP Images Chinese President Xi Jinping.

