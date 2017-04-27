China just unveiled its first homemade aircraft carrier

China has unveiled its first homemade aircraft carrier. It’s the country’s second aircraft carrier in total after buying a carrier from Ukraine in 1998.

China’s new carrier is more advanced and can carry about 50 aircraft. State media says the ship is combat ready, but it still needs to undergo more tests and system debugging.

Check out how China’s new carrier compares to other world powers.

