iPhone Approved To Sell In China

Apple (AAPL) seems to be closer to getting access to the world’s biggest mobile market: China, with with almost 600 million mobile users, via China Unicom.



Engadget reports today that it has gotten its hands on a government certificate approving a new Chinese iPhone.

Apple’s road to the Chinese market has been long and complex, as the company wrangles with carriers over terms ranging from phone features — no wi-fi, for instance — to revenue splits on app sales.

On the company’s most recent earnings call, when asked about the iPhone and China, COO Tim Cook said, “nothing to add today specifically, other than it continues to be a priority project and we hope to be there within a year.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.