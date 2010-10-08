Yet Another UFO Shuts Down Chinese Airport, Eighth Since June

New reports reveal a Chinese airport was shut down last month after yet another UFO sighting, according to ABC.



The airport in Inner Mongolia was shut down for over an hour when air traffic controllers spotted bright lights moving erratically across the sky.

At least 8 UFOs have been spotted by Chinese airports since June. Remember, UFO means unidentified flying objects. Rogue planes could be just as worrying as aliens.

Otherwise, China’s transportation system is expanding like crazy >

