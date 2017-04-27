China just launched a new aircraft carrier -- here's how it stacks up to other world powers'

Photo: Global Times via Zhang Kai

China cracked a bottle of champagne on the hull of their second aircraft carrier on Wednesday as it took to the seas for the first time as part of a massive push to modernise its navy and imitate the power-projection capabilities of the US Navy.

While the new, unnamed carrier looks like their original, Soviet-made Liaoning carrier, China has incorporated lessons learned from the older vessel into their new ship. With a larger hangar and improved technology, the new carrier, which has been in production since 2013, should become operational in 2020.

China’s recent naval modernisation has raised eyebrows in the Pacific and globally, as China ignores international law, builds and militarizes artificial islands in the South China Sea, and threatens and bullies its neighbours.

See how China’s aircraft carriers stack up to other carriers worldwide:

