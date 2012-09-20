This Chinese Company Proudly Sells Tungsten-Filled Gold Bars

Photo: ChinaTungsten

Earlier, we reported on how gold-plated tungsten bars found their way to New York City’s Diamond District.While the production of such bars seems sophisticated, the bars are evidently not difficult to acquire.



A reader forwarded us a link to the website for ChinaTungsten Online Manu. & Sales Corp., where can you purchase them directly.

The site advertises:

People have discovered that tungsten is environmental-friendly, durable and hardness, the most important is that its density of 19.25g/cm3 is just about the same density as gold (19.3g/cm3), which bears the similar specific gravity. These advantages make tungsten alloy golden bar and gold-plated tungsten bar enjoys the superiority to be the best golden substitution for the costly metal of gold or platinum.

Among the uses listed for such an object:

“If you are a broker in stock, manager in a big bank or insurance company, you can use Chinatungsten gold–plated tungsten alloy bar engraved with your company’s name as souvenirs to your VIP customers. It is a very decent present without costing too much, and also could attract more customers for your business.

Gold-plated tungsten alloy bar is the best choice if you are a gold dealer and attend some trade fair or put your gold products in the showcase. In case your real gold being stolen, you can choose gold substitution, gold-plated tungsten alloy bar to reduce any possible loss.

Ordering information is on the site.

