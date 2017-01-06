China chides Trump: 'Twitter shouldn't become an instrument of foreign policy'

Chinese state media chided Donald Trump for his use of Twitter this week, discouraging the president-elect from using Twitter as an instrument of foreign policy.

Trump has repeatedly bashed China on Twitter, and earlier this week he tweeted: “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the US in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, responded with a commentary article headlined, “An obsession with ‘Twitter foreign policy’ is undesirable,” according to The New York Times.

“Everyone recognises the common sense that foreign policy isn’t child’s play, and even less is it like doing business deals,” the article stated. “Twitter shouldn’t become an instrument of foreign policy.”

Trump’s advisers have signalled that he will continue using his Twitter account in the same way as president. The president-elect has relied on the platform as a way to get his message out to supporters and the world at large without relying on traditional media outlets.

Xinhua observed that “issuing tweets has become a habit for Mr. Trump” and speculated that “issuing hard-line comments and taking up sensitive issues may perhaps add to his chips for negotiating with other countries.”

Twitter is banned in China.

