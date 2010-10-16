China Tries To Pop Its Own Real Estate Bubble Again

In China’s latest attempt to rein in the sizzling property market and avoid a housing bust, the securities regulator announced the suspension on approval of all mergers and acquisitions of listed property firms.



Reuters reports that Beijing’s new decree will make it harder for developers to raise funds.

And the suspension may also affect deals that are already under regulatory review.

The announcement comes as the number of M&A deals by Chinese companies hit a record this year.

