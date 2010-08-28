China's 11-Day Traffic Jam Was Insane... But Here's Why More Will Happen

You probably heard about China’s recent 11-day long traffic jam, which was 100 kilometers at one stage, as it made international headlines. Thing is, while hard to imagine and shocking, more gargantuan traffic jams could easily happen in the future, due to the fact that the amount of Chinese vehicles has grown far faster than the amount of highways, as shown below.



The Economist:

Beijing is set to spend 80 billion yuan ($11.8 billion) on transport infrastructure in 2010—but it may not be enough. In recent years rising vehicle ownership has outpaced the growth of China’s express highway system by a distance. China’s new motoring class may have to get used to spending many more hours behind the wheel than they might otherwise intend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.