CHINA TODAY: Cause Of Floating Dead Pigs Is A Mystery, But There's Some Good News

Nearly 6000 dead pigs have now been found floating in a Shanghai river. They were dumped somewhere upstream and the cause of death is still under debate.嘉兴养猪村调查：死猪收购被杜绝 猪农多扔猪下河 looks at a pig village at or near the source of the Shanghai pigs. One merchant claims that a crackdown on the sale of dead pigs forced pig farmers to dump them into the river. So the good news may be that fewer dead pigs are getting into the food supply, but the bad news is that it used to be very common? Regardless, another reason, if you need one, to avoid processed pork in China.



黄浦江死猪溯源：嘉兴村民随手扔死猪如丢个可乐罐 is another disturbing article about the pig float.

Chinese netizens are keeping a sense of humour, or at least the one who discovered this pigfish (Yfrog picture) is.

Kai-Fu Lee posted to his Sina Weibo an imaginary conversation between a Beijinger and a Shanghainese:

Beijinger: “We Beijingers are the most fortunate, we can open the window and have free cigarettes.” Shanghainese: “That’s nothing, we turn on our faucets and have pork chop soup!” 北京人：”我们北京人最幸福，打开窗子就有免费的烟。” 上海人：”那算什么，我们打开自来水就是排骨汤！

The NPC is nearly over and Xinhua reports that proceedings have been initiated for China’s leadership change:

Presided over by Zhang Dejiang, the presidium’s executive chairman, the meeting made a decision that the list of candidates to the 12th NPC Standing Committee chairman, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and members, as well as president and vice president of the People’s Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, will be tabled by the presidium to NPC delegations for discussion and consultation.

So we will soon know who has what job, and more importantly may start seeing more momentum for deeper economic reform between now and the Third Plenum of the 18th Party Congress, which should be held sometime in late Q3 or early Q4.

Xi Jinping can deliver, says political theorist – China Media Project Wu Jiaxiang, it should also be noted, is perhaps the most prominent intellectual heavyweight to have maintained in recent months the faith that Xi Jinping is indeed a reformer, and that bolder (but calculated) moves are in the offing once China gets through the National People’s Congress now underway in Beijing. Wu is interviewed for the most recent edition of Hong Kong’s Yazhou Zhoukan, and he remains solidly among the faithful. The following is a portion of his interview, which comes under the headline: “I think Xi Jinping can deliver” (我认为习近平能成事). //Wu’s new book 新民说•公天下:多中心治理与双主体法权/吴稼祥-图书-亚马逊

习王”同仇敌忾” 两会后发动”反腐战争”_多维新闻网 Duowei says again that anti-corruption rhetoric has been upgraded to calling the campaign a “war”. now says we should expect the real crackdown to start soon after the NPC, first area of focus may be the financial sector. We’ll see, Duowei has an OK record but certainly been off with some of its predictions// 接近中共高层的政情人士向多维新闻透露，两会前的一系列反腐动作，只不过是习近平和王岐山的”牛刀小试”和前期预热，”反腐战争”真正的开始将在两会之后，届时，一场由上而下发动的、以消灭”有生力量”为目标的反腐肃贪”歼灭战”将全面打响，势将波及整个中共官场。而习近平是这场”战争”的发动者和最高统帅，王岐山则是具体”战役”的实施者和指挥官。消息人士透露，王岐山已在中纪委内部下达了死命令，要求各个部门做好”战斗准备”。

How Many People Really Use Sina Weibo – China Real Time Report – WSJ Applying the 57% figure from the study to the 503 million registered users that Sina said it had at the end of 2012, it would appear that less than 220 million users have ever posted anything on the site. The study’s findings also suggest that only around 30 million users will write a unique post in a given week…While none of this necessarily takes away from the value of the service, whether as a tool for advertisers or a platform for public discourse, it’s a useful reminder that the opinions, desires and interests posted on Weibo belong to only a limited slice of China’s Internet using population// but the lurkers are now much better informed, this should not be interpreted as a sign that Weibo not as influential as some have said. but definitely not positive for Sina’s attempts to ramp advertising on the platform.

Chief regulator Guo Shuqing tipped as Shandong governor | South China Morning Post if SCMP story accurate then problematic for Reuters and its “exclusive” last week saying Guo going to run CIC, then its backtrack the next day saying he had declined “offer” as still had work to do at CSRC…we’ll know soon enough// A Beijing-based source said: “He is believed to be a favourite candidate by the top state leaders to lead the country’s financial policies in the future. The new post is of benefit to his rise.” Government sources said Guo, the 57-year old chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), will take the helm soon in Shandong, a major agricultural and industrial base and one of the key growth engines for the mainland economy.

Could Li Yuanchao be China’s next VP? – ANN should have noted yesterday around the Reuters report that speculation about the vp role for lyc been around since the 18th, the straits times wrote this in December…if lyc gets vp slot his ascent may be done as likelihood of making 19th pbsc may not not high given age and precedents// Li Yuanchao’s dream of becoming Vice-President was dashed after the former organisation chief of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was left out of its elite Politburo Standing Committee (PSC). But speculation is again rife that Li, 62, might still become the next Veep when new government positions are unveiled next March.

China politics keep central bank hawks at bay, for now | Reuters Intense lobbying by central government agencies and debt-laden local governments is keeping People’s Bank of China hawks in check after inflation jumped to a 10-month high, forcing the central bank to keep its monetary policy setting in neutral.

Beijing’s Rising Rents Squeeze Newcomers Barred From Home Buying – Bloomberg The Chinese capital requires new arrivals to wait five years before purchasing a house, while cities including Shanghai permit ownership after one year of residency. Beijing introduced restrictions on non-locals in 2011, followed by about 40 other cities, part of a three-year, largely unsuccessful campaign by the central government to contain the growth of property prices. Average rents in the capital have jumped 23 per cent since 2010, while demand for rentals surged 82 per cent as migrant workers and graduates poured into the city, according to data from broker Bacic & 5i5j Group. Beijing’s home prices climbed 4.9 per cent in the same period, according to real estate website owner SouFun Holdings Ltd.

China’s One-Child Policy: Law Still in Effect, But Police and Judges Fired – China Real Time Report – WSJ Saying that there is no change is a measure to save face and a recognition that they can’t announce all the change in one day. The National Population and Family Planning Commission was created for a single mandate of controlling population growth and now they no longer have that, those powers have been dissolved. What the government is doing is a major political move and they cannot make or announce all the policy changes that go along with it in one day. They know they can’t dismantle everything all at once. It’s going to take some time. It will not take long, however, for change to come. Leaders are aware of the changing demographics. The one-child policy has taken a toll on the labour force and has jeopardized the future economy.

