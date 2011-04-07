Check Out The Absurd Ping-Pong Paddle Hotel That's Opening In China

Photo: The Daily chilli

We couldn’t ask for anything better to break up the monotony of a slow news day than the announcement of a Ping-Pong Paddle Hotel.The hotel is being constructed in the city of Huainan, China as part of a $45.8 million sports complex which will have a main stadium shaped like an American football and smaller facilities shaped like a basketball, volleyball and a soccer ball.



But the pinnacle of this complex will no doubt be the Ping Pong Paddle Hotel. AOL Travel has more on this awesome-shaped hotel:

The China Daily newspaper reports rounded guestroom windows will resemble the surface texture of a table tennis racket, while the “handle” of the 500-foot hotel will be an observation deck, allowing tourists to take in a view of the city of Huainan, where the hotel will be built.

No word yet on when it will open or even when the construction will begin but you know, we will have to stay here when it opens.

This post originally appeared at HoteChatter.



