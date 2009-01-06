China To Google, Baidu: Stop Linking To Porn (GOOG)

Another “crackdown” in China: This time, it’s Chinese censors declaring a new campaign against Internet “vulgarity.” In the cross-hairs are search engines like Baidu (BIDU), Google (GOOG), and 17 other firms for linking to off-colour content.



Chinese state TV showed officials hauling equipment out of an unnamed office. Offenders face “stern punishment,” says China’s “State Council Information Office” Cai Mingzhao. (That’s the same Cai who made China’s censorship policy plain to Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales in an October meeting.)

It remains to be seen whether the Chinese TV reports of equipment being seized amounts to anything significant, or if it’s just stock footage to scare the companies involved. But an oddly reassuring feature of today’s censorship raid is that China didn’t pick any one company with poor political connections: The Chinese government seems to have targeted the entire sector with equal treatment.

That’s progress!

