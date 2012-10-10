China Rolls Out New Set Of Subsidies For Imports And Car Purchases

The Chinese government seems to be ready to roll out some support for the economy, which we can probably call it as fine-tuning.



China may announce new round of subsidies programme on auto purchases in rural areas, China Securities Journal reported, citing sources, while subsidies on purchases of electrical appliances will be continued and enhanced. The auto purchases subsidies will expand to cover large vehicles according to to report. The subsidies were first implemented after the financial crisis to stimulate domestic consumption.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the Ministry of Finance will offer RMB2.5 billion of loans subsidies for importers of “advanced technological equipment, raw materials and other components. Previously, the government has already rolled out plans to help exporters. The programme exists since 2008, and this year’s funding will be 25% higher than the previous year according to the Ministry of Finance.

These obviously are not some massive fiscal stimulus programme that market has once been hoping for. For the time being, we are not sure how this is going to have material impact on growth. However, specific sector like the auto sector (obviously) will probably be benefited by the subsidies, should it be implemented, and that contributed to the rally in some of the auto names in Hong Kong market, apparently.

This article originally appeared here: China to expand rural auto purchase subsidies; offer loan subsidies to importers

Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate





Read more posts on Also Sprach Analyst »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.