PHOTOS: Inside One Of Those Chinese Tire Factories That Terrify U.S. Competition

Photo: Matt Mawson / Behance

China-made tires imported by the U.S. will continue to carry 35% duties, after the World Trade organisation ruled in favour of the U.S. on tire tariffs this week.The U.S. imposed the tax in September 2009 in response to complaints from United Steelworkers union that surging Chinese imports were hurting U.S. producers.



As a result, U.S. imports of Chinese tires fell 24% in 2010 and another 6% for the first half of 2011. China argues that the the protectionist measure is unfair as overall U.S tire imports grew by 20% and 9% for the same periods.

China is still the world’s largest auto market despite slow growth this year, which should keep its tire production busy.

Photographer Matt Mawson got an inside look at one of the many tire factories along the Yellow River plains in China. Heng Feng tire factory in Dongying Shandong province employs 6,000 people and has $1 billion in assets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.