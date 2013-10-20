Tightrope Walkers Conquer Great Wall Of China With Incredible Near 1100-Foot Walk

Kuang Linhua (China Daily/REUTERS) Uygur tightrope walker Adili Wuxor (in red) and his apprentice, Yakup Jang, walk on a 331-meter rope spanning two towers of the Great Wall at Huangyaguan Pass in Jixian, a county in Tianjin, on Friday.

Famed Chinese tightrope walker Adili Wuxor and his apprentice walked for nearly 1100 feet above a strip of the Great Wall of China in Tinjin, China on Friday, China Daily reports.

Wearing red cowskin boots, Wuxor, 42, and his cousin and apprentice Yakup Jang, 26, walked on the tightrope from opposite ends — at one point, even manoeuvring around each other by having Jang lay down as Adili stepped on his chest to cross.

“I’m of the sky. That’s what I do,” Adili told China Daily. “And the Great Wall is a place particularly symbolic.”

The walk took about 40-minutes, although it wasn’t a straight shot. The pair did a number of stunts for the crowd watching: Sitting down on the rope and springing to one foot, dancing, and at one point, Adili walked blindfolded.

Adili is credited with a number of incredible walks, crossing China’s 4593-foot Dehang canyon in 2000, and walking 3281 feet over the Pearl River earlier this year. Chinese media has dubbed him the “Prince of Tightrope Walking.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.