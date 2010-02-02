China Threatens 'Unprecedented Sanctions' Against Boeing After US Arms Sales To Taiwan

Boeing may be the unintended casualty of last week’s arms sale to Taiwan.



Beijing responded to the $6.4 billion deal with fury, threatening to discontinue security cooperation and impose unprecedented sanctions on US firms involved, according to China Daily.

Boeing, along with United Technologies, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, was involved in the sale of 60 Black Hawk helicopters and 114 Patriot Missiles to Taiwan.

The Chicago-based aerospace company would suffer massive loss of business from a China embargo, as it has manufactured and continues to supply over half the aeroplanes in China’s growing airline system. The company also uses a high degree of parts made in China, according to China Daily.

But as of yet, Boeing China is still in business, and the embargo is just a threat. Like Google’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.