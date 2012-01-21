China Has Begun To Buy Up The UK's Infrastructure

London

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

China’s main sovereign wealth fund has bought a 8.68% stake of the company behind the UK’s biggest water and wastewater services group Thames Water, the BBC reports.The move seems to be a fulfillment of a statement by China Investment Corporation’s chairman last year. Lou Jiwei had written in the FT that China wanted to “get involved” in British infrastructure.



Sky News reports that the deal for the stake in the country was announced just days after Chancellor George Osborne made a trip to China — and the UK’s new position as a Yuan trading hub was announced.

