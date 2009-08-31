China Tanks 5.4%

Joe Weisenthal
china pollution

Another halting start to the week in China, where the Shanghai market ended down 5.4%. Banks led the way down, hinting at fresh fears over lending and bad loans.

Japanese stocks initially rallied after the historic election, but after being up by 2%, they ended down slightly. The Yen did head higher.

US futures, meanwhile, look to be following suit and are headed lower.

