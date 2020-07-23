China will stop showing the world's biggest football league on TV amid an ongoing fight with the UK over Huawei

Getty/Shaun Botterill

China is to take English Premier League soccer matches off state television amid the country’s ongoing political feud with the United Kingdom over Huawei and Hong Kong.

According to Bloomberg, China Central Television (CCTV), China’s public service broadcaster, won’t show the remainder of the Premier League season as planned.

The decision comes after the U.K. government’s decision to ban Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, as well as its opposition to Hong Kong’s newly imposed security law.

CCTV’s action is “symbolic of what else could come following decisions around Hong Kong and Huawei,” a source told Bloomberg.

China Central Television (CCTV), China’s public service broadcaster, which currently broadcasts the Premier League across the country, won’t show the remainder of the season, according to Bloomberg.

The move is not thought to extend to streaming platforms such as video app PPTV, one of China’s top ways of watching TV online.

Unless continued until next season, the ban is unlikely to have a huge impact given that there is only a single round of games left in the current Premier League season.

Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China’s decision to cut the Premier League from air comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from selling new 5G equipment to Britain from the end of the year for national security reasons.

Johnson has also spoken of his opposition to Hong Kong’s newly imposed security law, which includes life sentences for crimes such as breaking away from the country – secession – or undermining the government – subversion.

The UK has also banned arms sales to Hong Kong and invited up to three million Hong Kong citizens to apply for citizenship in the UK.

Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based research and marketing firm China Skinny, told Bloomberg that CCTV’s action is “symbolic of what else could come following decisions around Hong Kong and Huawei.”

This isn’t the first time CCTV has cut foreign sports from its channels for political reasons. Last year, the broadcaster dropped coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA) after Houston Rockets’ general manager Daryl Morey made comments on social media showcasing his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong,” Morley said in a since deleted tweet in October 2019.

Despite the NBA describing Morley’s tweet as “regrettable”according to the BBC, CCTV still doesn’t air NBA games in China.

