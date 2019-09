The volatility right now out of China is wild. Remember, on Monday and Wednesday stocks were buffeted, pushing the index into technical bear-market territory, down 20% off the peak. But stocks in China bounced back 4.5% last night, part of a global emerging-markets rally.



