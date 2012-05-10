A Female Suicide Bomber Has Reportedly Killed 3 In China After Being Evicted From Her Home By The Government

Photo: George Doyle/Getty

China Daily reports that at least 3 people have died, and 14 people have been injured in an explosion in Zhaotong, Qiaojia, in China.Multiple accounts on Weibo suggest that the explosion was the result of a female suicide bomb.



BBC China reports that a local woman had blown herself up at a local government demolition office after after facing forced evicted from her home. She had been at the office to sign documents related to compensation for her home.

Officials have told AFP that they can’t confirm anything about the investigation yet.

