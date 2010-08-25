China Deal Makers Strike Again, This Time In South Africa

China continued to expand its investment and influence in Africa today with the signing of a series of economic deals with South Africa, according to China Daily.



The deal making was concluded in Beijing, and involves both typical industries like infrastructure and mining, as well as insurance and finance.

Noting the increasing connection between China and South Africa, HSBC is now considering a bid for NedBank, the South African banking firm. The deal would see the British bank, which has a focus on emerging markets in Asia, provide a substantial conduit for capital between the two regions.

China had locked up an iron ore deal with Guinea in July, in a partnership with Rio Tinto.

Check how China is beating Charity in helping Africa >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.