China Continues To School The World In What A Stress Test Should Really Look Like

Photo: Wikimedia

You already knew that the Chinese bank stress tests were more aggressive than anything seen in the US and Europe. Reportedly, banks were told to imagine a 60% collapse in property values.Beyond that, China is giving off the distinct impression that it’s actually trying to test its banks, rather than simply produce a report card to show off.



The latest, according to Reuters, is that China is also asking banks to test the quality of their loans to steel and cement companies, which, naturally, are closely related to real estate.

When this is all over, regulators might actually have a sense of what banks are healthy and what ones are not, certainly a good outcome for the Chinese economy.

