China stock crackdown, plus experts share their favorite crypto apps

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week.

Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I’m Joe Ciolli, and I’m here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. Here’s what’s on the docket:

If you aren’t yet a subscriber to Insider Investing, you can sign up here.

Have thoughts on the newsletter? Just want to talk markets? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] com or on Twitter @JoeCiolli.

US investors hold $US2 ($AU3) trillion in Chinese stocks, but the entire market is effectively a financial house of cards. By skillfully exploiting regulatory loopholes in both Beijing and Washington, Chinese companies have evaded oversight, keeping investors in the dark about the true state of their finances. Read our full analysis here.

Read the full story here:

Cryptocurrency trading can be incredibly challenging, with 24-hour markets and extreme volatility. Investors often use multiple apps and platforms to make sense of what’s happening in the market. We spoke to 10 crypto experts to understand what apps they use for trading, price monitoring, and news.

Read the full story here:

Between the two of them, real estate investors Sharon Tseung and Sean Pan own 21 rental units. In an interview with Insider, they explained their entire process, from how they decide which geographies to pursue, to how they normally finance their properties.

Read the full story here:

Stock pick central

Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further: