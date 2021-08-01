China stock crackdown, plus experts share their favorite crypto apps

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week.
Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I’m Joe Ciolli, and I’m here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. Here’s what’s on the docket:
- Chinese companies have long used regulatory loopholes in both Beijing and Washington to evade Wall Street oversight. We explored how a large portion of the market is effectively a financial house of cards.
- We spoke to 10 crypto experts to understand all the ways they monitor the market. They shared with us what apps they use for trading, price monitoring, and news amid non-stop volatility in the space.
- Real estate power couple Sharon Tseung and Sean Pan collectively own 21 rental units. In an interview with Insider, they explained their entire process, from how they decide which geographies to pursue, to how they finance their operation.
A full-blown meltdown in Chinese stocks
US investors hold $US2 ($AU3) trillion in Chinese stocks, but the entire market is effectively a financial house of cards. By skillfully exploiting regulatory loopholes in both Beijing and Washington, Chinese companies have evaded oversight, keeping investors in the dark about the true state of their finances. Read our full analysis here.
Chinese stocks are tanking. Here’s why their financial meltdown could get way, way worse.
10 crypto traders show us the apps they use
Cryptocurrency trading can be incredibly challenging, with 24-hour markets and extreme volatility. Investors often use multiple apps and platforms to make sense of what’s happening in the market. We spoke to 10 crypto experts to understand what apps they use for trading, price monitoring, and news.
We asked 10 crypto traders to show us the apps they use on their phone to trade, track prices, and read news
Meet a real-estate investing power couple
Between the two of them, real estate investors Sharon Tseung and Sean Pan own 21 rental units. In an interview with Insider, they explained their entire process, from how they decide which geographies to pursue, to how they normally finance their properties.
A couple in their 30s breaks down how they came to own 21 rental units in affordable, high-appreciating areas across the country – and share their approach for picking top cities, realtors, and financing strategies
